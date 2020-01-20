Army recruitment examination: Racket selling fake question papers busted, 2 arrested

The accused are suspected to have cheated around 35 persons of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each on the pretext of providing them with question papers for the CEE, said police. The accused are suspected to have cheated around 35 persons of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each on the pretext of providing them with question papers for the CEE, said police.

A racket selling fake question papers of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the Army recruitment in Kolhapur was busted on Sunday in a joint operation of the Southern Command Liaison Unit of Military Intelligence, the local Crime Branch of Kolhapur police and the Cyber Cell of Pune police.

Kolhapur police have booked five persons, including the owner of a coaching institute for recruitment examination, who were named in the FIR. Of the five, two persons have been arrested and search has been launched for three more, said police. The accused are suspected to have cheated around 35 persons of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each on the pretext of providing them with question papers for the CEE, said police.

The FIR registered with Rajarampuri police station in Kolhapur names Dilawar Havaldar, Aqeeb Havaldar, Rafiq Patel, Afzal Kasam Devdekar alias Sarkar and Arvind Londhe. While Dilawar and Aqeeb have been arrested, search has been launched for the other three, said a police officer. Police are also probing into the possible involvement of either a serving or retired Army person and suspect the number of candidates cheated to be more.

“The joint team was working on a specific input and was monitoring the activities of people coming to the Kolhapur military station, where the exam was to be held on Sunday afternoon. People had started coming to the area since the night before. Based on information, a search was conducted in a vehicle and some question papers were recovered. After primary inquiry, these papers turned out to be fake. We also found original documents of some candidates in the possession of the suspects. We believe the racketeers had kept the original papers with them for blackmailing the candidates in future,” said an officer, who was part of the joint team.

Officials said the racketeers were selling the fake question paper for Rs 3 to 4 lakh each. According to police, suspect Devdekar runs a Career Academy for coaching aspirants for government recruitment examination.

