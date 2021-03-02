Army recruitment exam paper leak: Police send teams to various locations for further probe, more arrests likely

The FIR in the case names five persons whose names have prima facie emerged in the case. (File)

Multiple police teams have been sent to various locations to probe the case of Army recruitment exam paper leak and more arrests are likely in the case, in addition to the three persons already apprehended in a joint operation with Military Intelligence, Pune Police said on Monday. The Army has already cancelled the exam that was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Working on specific intelligence inputs, the Southern Command Liaison Unit of the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch of Pune City Police had conducted raids at several places in Pune district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and recovered a question paper for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty), indicating a possible leak. Three persons, including an ex-serviceman, were arrested in connection with the case.

After Army authorities confirmed that the question paper was for the CEE, the examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday at nearly 50 locations across India, was cancelled. The probe so far has revealed that the persons involved in the paper leak and their accomplices at various places were charging Rs 3-5 lakh each from candidates for the exam paper and had approached aspirants from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Belgaum districts and several more from other states. The probe has prima facie pointed to the involvement of serving personnel and some suspects are being questioned in that regard.

Pertaining to the police investigation in the case, an offence has been registered at Wanawadi police station under Indian Penal Code sections on cheating and criminal breach of trust by a public servant. The FIR in the case names five persons whose names have prima facie emerged in the case.

Police, however, refused to confirm whether all three arrested persons are among the five persons named in the FIR.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said on Monday, “We have formed multiple teams which have been sent to locations within and outside Maharashtra, and are working on some concrete leads. More arrests are likely in the case.”

Considering the expanse of the criminal activity, the probe is being monitored by top officials of Pune City Police and officials from Southern Command’s Military Intelligence, said a Crime Branch officer.

An Army official had said on Sunday that because of the zero tolerance policy towards corrupt practices in the recruitment and considering the gravity of the case, the examination was cancelled once the paper leak was confirmed. A new date for the recruitment process will be announced later.