Army recruitment under Agnipath scheme for Pune, 5 other districts in Ahmednagar from August 23

An Army recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme for candidates from Pune and five other districts of Maharashtra will be conducted at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth at Rahuri in Ahmednagar between August 23 and September 11.

Earlier in June, the Ministry of Defence had announced its new ‘Agnipath’ initiative for recruitment of soldiers for the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers will be recruited annually. While the appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

The recruitment rally in Ahmednagar is being conducted for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesman categories. The candidates from Pune, Beed, Ahmednagar, Latur, Osmanabad and Solapur districts are eligible for the rally, said a press statement issued by the Army through the Defence PRO, Pune.

“For the process, the candidates are required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website http://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Admit cards of candidates who register themselves online will be posted on their registered email addresses. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria in a careful manner. Candidates enrolled in the recruitment rally will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. They will be enrolled for a period of four years to serve the nation.” said the statement.

The statement further said, “The prospective candidates will be screened district and tehsil wise as per the scheduled 20 days. Candidates will be biometrically verified and admit cards for rally will be scanned before candidates are allowed to undergo actual selection tests, which is in three phases – physical tests, medical tests and common entrance exam (written exam). Those found physically and medically fit will undergo the entrance test and candidates selected in the final merit will then be called upon to join the Indian Army under Agnipath Scheme for service to the nation.”

It added, “The candidates are advised to ensure to follow correct procedure while registering on the Internet. They must carry all required original education certificates, adequate number of copies of photographs, valid affidavit as per format given in notification to the rally ground. No candidates will be allowed entry into the rally without a correctly filled affidavit. Candidates in their own interest must carry out basic medical pre-inspection regarding any temporary medical condition, presence of wax in the ears etc. These actions will enable smooth participation of the youth in the recruitment rally and will facilitate Army Authorities in smooth conduct of the rally. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as the entire recruitment process is very fair and transparent. Any tout approaching any candidate must apprise military officials or police. For any further queries candidates may drop their queries on rohqnagarrally@gmail.com or call landline contact number 020-26345005.”