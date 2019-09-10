‘Army official’ posts online ad to sell two-wheeler, dupes man of Rs 67,000

A 24-year-old man looking to buy a motorcycle was allegedly duped of Rs 67,000 online by an unidentified seller posing as an Army official, who posted an advertisement on a website to sell a two-wheeler. Police said the complainant transferred the sum through an online payment app but the seller never delivered the product.

The complainant has lodged an FIR in the matter and a case of cheating has been registered at Khadki police station. According to police, between September 4 and 6, the complainant spotted an advertisement selling a motorcycle on a website and contacted the mobile number displayed on the website.

Police said the person who received his call said he was an Army official who wanted to sell his motorcycle as he had been transferred to Rajasthan. During the interaction, the duo agreed on Rs 67,000 as the amount for the motorcycle and its documents, following which the complainant transferred Rs 67,000 to the seller through Paytm, police added.

However, police said, after accepting the money, the seller never delivered the vehicle to the complainant. Police are further investigating the case in which the unidentified person has been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.