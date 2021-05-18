Army mobilises columns and Engineer Task Forces for relief operations during Cyclone Tauktae

The Southern Command of Army had kept ready multiple relief teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide all kinds of assistance following COVID-19 protocols. (Express photo)

The Southern Command of the Indian Army, which has its headquarters in Pune, mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the country to assist the states and local administration in dealing with Cyclone Tauktae.

With the progression of the cyclonic storm, the formations of the Southern Command of Army had kept ready multiple relief teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide all kinds of assistance following COVID-19 protocols. Southern Army Commander, Lieutenant General JS Nain has assured the full support of the Army to tide over the adverse impact of the cyclone.

Considering the possible impact in Saurashtra including the Union Territory of Diu, 10 integrated teams were deployed for aid to civil authorities in Diu. 10 more teams were deployed in Junagarh which have now started moving to Amreli as the requirement considering the local conditions.

Officials said that earlier the General Officer Commanding of the Army Division located at Ahmedabad attended a coordination meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Gujarat and assured all support. The Indian Army is also providing all possible assistance for creating power backup and making preparations for other contingencies at COVID Hospitals in the affected region, including Dhanvantri COVID Hospital at Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Army columns at Jamnagar cleared the road for movement of essential supplies and civil vehicles between Somnath and Diu, which was blocked at many places due to fallen trees and debris due to Cyclone Tauktae. The effort was put in amidst high velocity winds and flying objects on Monday night and early hours of Tuesday.