Army Major sent to 8-day police custody in solider recruitment exam paper leak case

The police told the court through a prosecution lawyer that the Army officer had played a key role in leaking the paper, which he sent from his phone to another accused.

Thiru Murugan (47), an Army Major who was arrested by Pune police in connection with the paper leak in the soldier recruitment examination, was remanded to police custody for eight days on Monday.

Police said in court that Major Murugan had sent the paper from his phone to another accused in the case.

In a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch of Pune city police, multiple raids were conducted in the last week of February, leading to the discovery that the question paper of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty), had been leaked. The exam, which was scheduled to take place on February 28, was cancelled after the leak was confirmed.

On Saturday, a team of police officers from Pune city had brought Major Murugan to Pune from the Army establishment in Tamil Nadu where he was posted. On Sunday, he was formally placed under arrest.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

He was produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar on Monday, where police sought his custodial remand for further interrogation.

The police told the court through a prosecution lawyer that the officer has played a key role in leaking the paper, which he sent from his phone to another accused.

Police invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act in the case and sought custody to probe involvement of other persons and also to probe the money trail. The court remanded the Army officer to police custody for eight days after hearing both sides.

Earlier, after the leak had come to light, the Pune police registered two separate cases for offences at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations, denoting probes by two separate teams of the crime branch into the malpractices related to the examination process.

In connection with the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station, three persons, including an ex-serviceman, have been arrested. In the other case, two serving Army personnel and two others were initially arrested. Two more persons were arrested at a later stage.

Meanwhile, a senior officer, who is part of the investigation, said that the role of two more ‘serving individuals’ from the Army was being probed in the case. “Our teams are currently at various locations conducting probe. We are expecting more breakthroughs in the case.”

The Army has said that the existing system of the recruitment process will be made more foolproof and robust by incorporating the findings of joint investigation by Army authorities and Maharashtra police.