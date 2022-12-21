Army’s Mahar Regiment and IAF’s 8 Squadron sign ‘Charter of Affiliation’

The affiliation of the Mahar Regiment of the Army and 8 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will allow both formations to develop joint capabilities, was formally signed at a ceremony held at the Bareilly Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The ceremony involved a joint Army – Air Force Guard of Honour and signing of ‘Charter of Affiliation’ by Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa who is the Adjutant General and Colonel of the Mahar Regiment, and Air Vice Marshal M S Deswal who is the Commodore Commandant of the 8 Squadron of the IAF.

“Affiliation of Mahar Regiment and the 8 Squadron will enable each other to develop a mutual understanding of joint ethos, capabilities and core competencies through common appreciation of military tactical doctrines and concepts in the contemporary military environment,” said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The Mahar Regiment, since its raising on October 1, 1941, has fought with unique distinction and honour, emerged victorious on several battlefields and has been awarded nine battle honours and 12 theatre honours post-Independence. The regiment has earned numerous gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

The No 8 Squadron Air Force is one of the seniormost squadrons of the IAF and was raised on December 1, 1942. The unit has the distinction of being the first Air Force Squadron to fight in the Burma Campaign during World War II. The squadron is presently equipped with India’s frontline fighter jet Sukhoi-30 MKI.

“This affiliation ceremony will further promote jointness and is a symbol of inter-services camaraderie that will go a long way in synergised execution of integrated operations in modern warfare.” the Defence Ministry stated.