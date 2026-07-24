Army honours 100-year-old veteran gunner in Pune who fought 1965 and 1971 wars

A DISTINGUISHED veteran of the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, who saw combat in both the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars marked a different kind of milestone on Friday as Lt Col Prem Prakash Talwar (Retd) celebrated his 100th birthday. A team from the Agnibaaz Division of his Regiment joined him and his family at his Pune home to honour the lifetime of service to the nation by this proud gunner.

The celebrations brought together serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, soldiers, fellow veterans and family members, underscoring the enduring bond between the Army and one of its oldest Gunners. “Commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in May 1950, Lt Col Talwar rendered over 27 years of distinguished service before retiring in May 1977. During his illustrious military career, he actively participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars, exemplifying the finest traditions of military professionalism, courage and selfless service.” stated an Army press release issued through the Defence PRO, Pune on Friday.