Army honours 100-year-old veteran gunner in Pune who fought 1965 and 1971 wars

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A DISTINGUISHED veteran of the Regiment of Artillery of the Indian Army, who saw combat in both the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars marked a different kind of milestone on Friday as Lt Col Prem Prakash Talwar (Retd) celebrated his 100th birthday. A team from the Agnibaaz Division of his Regiment joined him and his family at his Pune home to honour the lifetime of service to the nation by this proud gunner.
The celebrations brought together serving officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, soldiers, fellow veterans and family members, underscoring the enduring bond between the Army and one of its oldest Gunners. “Commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in May 1950, Lt Col Talwar rendered over 27 years of distinguished service before retiring in May 1977. During his illustrious military career, he actively participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak Wars, exemplifying the finest traditions of military professionalism, courage and selfless service.” stated an Army press release issued through the Defence PRO, Pune on Friday.
“A delegation comprising of officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other Ranks from Agnibaaz Division on behalf of the Director General, Regiment of Artillery and all ranks of Regiment or Artillery greeted the centenarian veteran at his residence at Pune and conveyed warm greetings in recognition of his distinguished service to the Nation and the Regiment of Artillery. Apart from the family members and fellow veterans, Officers, JCOs and other ranks joined in celebrating the remarkable milestone, reaffirming the Regiment’s enduring bond with its veterans.” the release added.
Lt Col Talwar was presented with a commemorative memento, while veterans and serving Gunners fondly recalled his years of dedicated service and conveyed their heartfelt wishes for his continued good health and happiness.
“The centenary celebration served as a fitting tribute to a soldier whose life continues to inspire generations of Gunners. It also reaffirmed the Regiment of Artillery’s unwavering commitment to honouring its veterans and preserving the traditions, camaraderie and legacy that have defined the Regiment for generations. Lt Col Prem Prakash Talwar’s remarkable journey stands as a testament to a lifetime of honour, duty and selfless service. Truly embodying the spirit of the Regiment’s motto Sarvatra Izzat-o-Iqbal (Honour and Glory Everywhere), his life remains an enduring source of inspiration for the present and future generations of soldiers.” the release stated.