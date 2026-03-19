Exercise Amogh Jwala: Apache attack helicopters and mechanised forces unite in Army Southern Command’s latest drill

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The Pune-based Southern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise Amogh Jwala at the Babina field firing ranges in Uttar Pradesh to validate technology-driven mechanised warfare capabilities in a multi-domain operational environment. The 13-day exercise from March 6 to 18 validated the deployment of mechanised forces with newly inducted Apache attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, drone and counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms.
A press statement read, “The Exercise Amogh Jwala validated new operational concepts, force structures, procedures and protocols relevant to modern warfare. It demonstrated the integrated employment of mechanised forces with attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms under a robust command and control architecture.”
“The exercise featured high-tempo mechanised operations with synchronised fire and manoeuvre, real-time drone-enabled surveillance and target acquisition, precision engagement and the seamless integration of advanced battlefield technologies. Advanced surveillance systems, secure communication networks and precision firepower enhanced battlefield transparency and enabled faster, real-time decision-making.”
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, witnessed the culmination of the exercise. He complimented the participating troops for their professionalism, operational excellence and battle readiness
“The Army Commander emphasized that technology absorption, jointness and the seamless integration of land, air, cyber, space, Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) and Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities are fundamental to building an agile, adaptable and combat-ready force capable of dominating the evolving battlespace across the full spectrum of multi-domain operations,” the release said.
“Integrated air-land manoeuvres, battlefield airspace management for Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) and counter-UAS operations, and reorganized force structures incorporating emerging technologies were also validated during the exercise. The drills highlighted the effective fusion of Electronic Warfare (EW), Air Defence (AD) and night-fighting capabilities, alongside intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, reflecting the growing combat edge of a networked and future-ready force,” the release added.