Exercise Amogh Jwala: Apache attack helicopters and mechanised forces unite in Army Southern Command’s latest drill

The Southern Command of the Indian Army successfully concluded the 13-day Exercise Amogh Jwala at the Babina field firing ranges in Uttar Pradesh (Photo: Southern Command).

The Pune-based Southern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise Amogh Jwala at the Babina field firing ranges in Uttar Pradesh to validate technology-driven mechanised warfare capabilities in a multi-domain operational environment. The 13-day exercise from March 6 to 18 validated the deployment of mechanised forces with newly inducted Apache attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, drone and counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms.

A press statement read, “The Exercise Amogh Jwala validated new operational concepts, force structures, procedures and protocols relevant to modern warfare. It demonstrated the integrated employment of mechanised forces with attack helicopters, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone systems and network-enabled battlefield platforms under a robust command and control architecture.”