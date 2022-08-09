scorecardresearch
Army Design Bureau signs MoU with Drone Federation for R&D in drones and counter-drones

The Ministry of Defence said Monday that the MoU between the Indian Army and the Drone Federation of India will promote efforts to handhold the industry and academia in order to assist them in developing niche technology and products for procurement by the Indian Army.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 11:01:00 pm
As per the new terms of the MoU, the two entities have agreed to work towards creating a roadmap for drones, counter-drones and allied technologies in the Indian Army. (Representational/File)

THE Army Design Bureau has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Drone Federation of India to collaborate on work towards research and development in drones and counter-drones along with related technologies for operational use by the Indian Army.

The MoU aims at collaboration towards promoting research, development, testing and manufacturing of drones, counter-drone and various associated technologies that can assist the Army in its different types of operations. “This MoU also signifies the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in supporting our industry and the complete ecosystem to develop indigenous equipment and weapon systems in line with Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing,” the MoD said in a press statement on Monday.

The Army Design Bureau is the nodal agency of the Indian Army to be the facilitator for the research and development efforts with the industry, academia, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and various Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) to enable them to understand and appreciate user requirements in depth.

The Drone Federation of India (DFI) is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led body that works towards building a safer and scalable unmanned aviation industry in India. The agency works towards policy change, creating business opportunities, developing skilling infrastructures, facilitating technology and knowledge transfer.

As per the new terms of the MoU, the two entities have agreed to work towards creating a roadmap for drones, counter-drones and allied technologies in the Indian Army. Other areas of joint effort will include research, development, testing and indigenous manufacturing of drones and associated technologies by provision of testing sites to enable the designing, prototyping, testing and manufacturing of drones and associated components.

The two entities will also facilitate visits of Army representatives to factory premises of industry members to understand industry capabilities and development progress along with visit of industry representatives and other experts to army bases and other operational posts for bringing awareness about field scenarios within Indian industry, the MoD said in a press statement.

