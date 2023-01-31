Army conducts paradrop, paramotor display in Pune

A PARA DROP and para motor display were organised at Dighi Hills in Pune Monday by the serving personnel and veterans of the Bombay Sappers of the Indian Army and a team from the Army Adventure Wing.

The display was to mark the 203rd Group Day of the Bombay Sappers and to motivate newly inducted Agniveers.

Para drop relates to jumping down to land with a parachute while para motor means taking off from land with a motor-operated parachute

A press statement from the Army said that the demonstration provided a platform for the Bombay Sappers to showcase their prowess in adventure activities and also motivate and cultivate a spirit of adventure amongst young soldiers.The event was also witnessed by school students.