scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Army conducts paradrop, paramotor display in Pune

The display was to mark the 203rd Group Day of the Bombay Sappers and to motivate newly inducted Agniveers.

The Army team after the event. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Army conducts paradrop, paramotor display in Pune
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A PARA DROP and para motor display were organised at Dighi Hills in Pune Monday by the serving personnel and veterans of the Bombay Sappers of the Indian Army and a team from the Army Adventure Wing.

The display was to mark the 203rd Group Day of the Bombay Sappers and to motivate newly inducted Agniveers.

Para drop relates to jumping down to land with a parachute while para motor means taking off from land with a motor-operated parachute

More from Pune

A press statement from the Army said that the demonstration provided a platform for the Bombay Sappers to showcase their prowess in adventure activities and also motivate and cultivate a spirit of adventure amongst young soldiers.The event was also witnessed by school students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 04:11 IST
Next Story

Should prepare kids for life after school, says Rukmini Banerji

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close