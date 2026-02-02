Army–CISF training capsule concludes in Pune with multi-agency drill on joint response

A specialised training capsule of the Indian Army and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Military–Civil Fusion Node of Aundh Military Station in Pune culminated in a multi-agency drill on joint response mechanisms and inter-agency coordination Sunday.

Conducted from January 19 by the Pune-based Southern Command of the Indian Army</strong<, the capsule aimed to enhance the operational preparedness of CISF personnel in their role as first responders in complex, evolving security situations. The training focused on Quick Reaction Team drills, basic field and battle craft, firing and martial arts, enabling participants to respond swiftly and effectively to security contingencies.

As part of the capsule, a comprehensive validation exercise, Exercise Ekta Shakti, was conducted to assess inter-agency coordination and joint response mechanisms. The exercise witnessed participation of 12 agencies, including the Indian Army, Anti-Terrorism Squad and Forensic Departments of Maharashtra Police, medical authorities from Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, Army Dog Unit, National Disaster Response Force, Army Bomb Disposal Team, and Fire Brigade, among others.

"The exercise demonstrated seamless inter-agency synergy, effective command and control, and coordinated execution of response actions across multiple domains. Senior officers from CISF and the Indian Army witnessed the exercise and commended the high standards of training, professionalism and coordination displayed by all participating agencies," a press statement from the Army read.

"The successful culmination of the training capsule underscores the Indian Army’s continued commitment towards strengthening inter-agency cooperation, promoting military–civil fusion and enhancing overall national security preparedness," the release stated.

In September last year, as part of the military civil fusion training initiative, the Shivneri Brigade under the aegis of Golden Katar Division conducted a comprehensive two-week Counter Terrorism Capsule for 100 CISF personnel at Military Civil Fusion Training Node at Aundh Military Station.

The training included modules on Army Martial Arts Training Routine (AMAR), weapon handling, Quick Reaction Team (QRT) drills, room intervention, survival training, and the functioning of the Indian Army, aimed at building core combat skills, enhancing situational responsiveness, and fostering synergy in operations.

