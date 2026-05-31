From a ‘Cheetah’ Chief to Cheetah squadron: Why Army Chief has special wishes for the Champion squadron at NDA

At every POP of the NDA, the coveted Chiefs of Staff Banner or Champion squadron banner is awarded to the squadron judged the best overall performer. (hqidsindia/Instagram)

As the Charlie Squadron of National Defence Academy (NDA) which is nicknamed Cheetahs, won the best squadron award in the 150th course Passing out Parade (POP) on Saturday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi who is from the same squadron had special wishes for them: From a “Cheetah’ Chief to ‘Cheetah” squadron.

At every POP of the NDA, the coveted Chiefs of Staff Banner or Champion squadron banner is awarded to the squadron judged the best overall performer.

The honour is based on a squadron’s performance across a range of parameters including training, academics, outdoor activities, sports, drill and overall standards of discipline. Considered one of the most prestigious squadron-level distinctions at the NDA, the banner symbolises collective excellence, teamwork and sustained performance over the entire term.