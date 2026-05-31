From a ‘Cheetah’ Chief to Cheetah squadron: Why Army Chief has special wishes for the Champion squadron at NDA

3 min readPuneMay 31, 2026 07:02 PM IST
As the Charlie Squadron of National Defence Academy (NDA) which is nicknamed Cheetahs, won the best squadron award in the 150th course Passing out Parade (POP) on Saturday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi who is from the same squadron had special wishes for them: From a “Cheetah’ Chief to ‘Cheetah” squadron.
At every POP of the NDA, the coveted Chiefs of Staff Banner or Champion squadron banner is awarded to the squadron judged the best overall performer.
The honour is based on a squadron’s performance across a range of parameters including training, academics, outdoor activities, sports, drill and overall standards of discipline. Considered one of the most prestigious squadron-level distinctions at the NDA, the banner symbolises collective excellence, teamwork and sustained performance over the entire term.
The squadron that wins the Chiefs of Staff Banner also gets to display the honour for the following term in some interesting ways. The winning squadron can display the banner atop its building and mount two ceremonial guns at the squadron entrance.
On Saturday, when the historic 150th course passed out of the academy, the Charlie squadron – its cadets are known as Cheetahs – was awarded the Chiefs of Staff Banner and the reviewing officer was General Dwivedi, alumnus of the Charlie squadron, 65th course.
Congratulating the award winners in his speech, the Army chief mentioned the squadron in a special way, “Special compliments from a Cheetah Chief to the Cheetah squadron for the banner.”
During the media interaction, the Army Chief said, “The moment my helicopter landed at the NDA, I said that I have to go to the Charlie squadron. Visiting the Charlie squadron has always given me exuberance and inspiration and taken me back to those days. And when I was told that Charlie squadron is the champion squadron, I felt even more elated. I remembered my days at the squadron, our routines, drills and moments we all shared with each other. I was the PT captain and we had taken a lot of efforts for our squadron to collectively perform well. When I saw their PT display, I even felt like joining them.”
On reporting to the Academy a cadet is allotted one of the 18 squadrons which then becomes his home away from home for the next three years. Each squadron has approximately 100 to 120 cadets from senior as well as junior courses under training in the Academy. Each squadron has its own nickname, an individual identity with a richly textured history and mascot.