Army chief Naravane on two-day tour to Southern Command, to visit INS Hansa today

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited the strategic engineering complexes of Tata Motors at Pimpri and Larsen & Toubro at Talegaon, as part of his visit to the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army on Friday.

General Naravane is on a two-day visit to Southern Command, touching bases at Pune and Goa. During his visit to Pune, the Army Chief visited the Tata Motors facility at Pimpri where he observed the operations of the assembly lines of passenger and commercial vehicles and Engineering Research Centre (ERC).

A range of Tata vehicles, including Xenon, AWD (4×4) Troop Carrier, Light Bullet Proof Vehicle and Combat Support Vehicles, namely Mine Protected Vehicles and Wheeled Armoured Amphibious Platform AWD (8×8) configuration were on display.

A press statement from the Army in this regard said, “General Naravane also visited the Strategic Systems Complex (SSC) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Talegaon near Pune to witness their production facilities and developmental efforts towards modernising the Indian Armed Forces. The COAS was briefed about various defence-related programmes and engagements of L&T with the Indian Army. The COAS complimented the efforts of both the indigenous manufacturers in promoting Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.”

On the second day of his visit on Saturday, Naravane will be visiting INS Hansa, an Indian Naval Air Station located in Goa.