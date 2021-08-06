Army chief M M Naravane to be chief guest at golden jubilee celebrations of FTII’s TV wing

Chief of Army Staff, General M M Naravane, will be the chief guest at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Television Wing of the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune on Friday.

Gen Naravane will dedicate the institute’s TV building to the memory of P L Deshpande by unveiling a giant mural with his iconic signature, cast in metal, on the exterior of the building.

He will also preside over a ceremony to dedicate the TV Studio to the memory of P Kumar Vasudev and Prof Vasant Mulay.

Filmmakers Sai Paranjpye and Jabbar Patel will be the guests of honour on this occasion. General Naravane will also visit the historic Prabhat Studio, where old and new film cameras will be on display alongside a film set.