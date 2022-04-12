Army Chief General Naravane in Pune today, induct High Mobility Vehicles and Long Range Observation System

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane Tuesday is scheduled to visit Pune where he will formally induct indigenously developed High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) and Long Range Observation System into the Indian Army, officials said.

In Pune, the Army chief is slated to visit the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre and will be accompanied by Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who is also the Colonel Commandant of the Bombay Sappers. Gen Naravane will preside over a ceremony to induct the High Mobility Vehicles and Long Range Observation System.

During the Army Chief’s earlier visit to Pune in December last year, the indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle (AERV) was formally inducted into the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army in a ceremony presided over by him.