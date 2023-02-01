scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to preside over AIT foundation day celebration in Pune

The AIT is an undergraduate engineering college affiliated with the University of Pune for the ward of Army personnel and is located at Dighi Hills in the Alandi Road area in Pune.

Army personnel during the Guard of Honour for Chief of the Army Staff, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, at South Block in New Delhi. (Express file)
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to preside over AIT foundation day celebration in Pune
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande is slated to preside over the 29th foundation day celebration at the Army Institute of Technology (AIT) in Pune Wednesday. General Pande will address the students, staff and other invitees.

The AIT is an undergraduate engineering college affiliated with the University of Pune for the ward of Army personnel and is located at Dighi Hills in the Alandi Road area in Pune. It functions under the aegis of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and has the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army as the president of its Board of Governors.

The AIT was set up when General BC Joshi, then Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army in the early 1990s, saw the need for an engineering college for the children of all ranks of the Indian Army. Gen Shankar Roy Chaudhary inaugurated it formally in February 1995 and the first batch of students graduated in 1998.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 10:08 IST
