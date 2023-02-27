scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

‘Immense potential and talent’: Army Chief Gen Pande says Indian rowers will medals at major international events

The Army Chief was speaking at the finals of the 40th Senior National and 24th Sprint Rowing Championships that were held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj PandeChief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at the finals of the 40th Senior National and 24th Sprint Rowing Championships that held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in the College of Military Engineering in Pune. (Twitter/@adgpi)

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Sunday expressed confidence that Indian rowers would bag medals at major International events, including the Asiad and the Olympics, considering their potential and talents.

The Army Chief was speaking at the finals of the 40th Senior National and 24th Sprint Rowing Championships that were held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

Speaking at finals where he presented medals to the podium finishers in various categories, Gen Pande said, “It is heartening to see the standard growing and rising to new heights every year. (Twitter/@adgpi)

Speaking at finals where he presented medals to the podium finishers in various categories, Gen Pande said, “It is heartening to see the standard growing and rising to new heights every year. This is a testament to the coaching as well as the support staff who have worked tirelessly to nurture the talent of our rowers. We owe it to our predecessors who conceived the idea of an international rowing channel and the Army Rowing Node way back in 2009. Consequent to that vision and passion, today we have a rowing channel which is at par with international courses the world over.”

He added, “I don’t think the day is too far when we will be privileged to host an international event. Witnessing the races today, one can see the immense potential and talent that exists within the country. I am confident that we will see the tricolour proudly fluttering at the major events that are coming up — the Asiad and the future Olympics and the world championships.”

The championships were dominated by rowers from the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and the Army Sports Control Board (ASCB). In the Men’s Single Scull event, Sapper Salman Khan of ASCB, Dattu Baban Bhoknal of Maharashtra, and Satnam Singh of the Indian Navy finished with gold, silver, and bronze respectively.

Also Read
Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, ajit pawar, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairs
Fadnavis claims Uddhav offered him CM post, Raut says dy CM sensationalis...
Devendra Fadnavis Kasba Pune
Fadnavis claims Uddhav offered him CM post last year; Sena says he is try...
Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kasba bypolls Highlights: Kasba assembly logs over...
Maharashtra: Polling crawls in Chinchwad, only 20 per cent turnout by 1 pm

In Men’s Double Scull rower pairs from SSCB, ASCB, and Punjab finished the podium in that order. In Men’s Coxless Fours, teams from ASCB, SSCB, and Rajasthan won medals. In Para Single Scull, Havildar K Naryana of SSCB, Naik Kuldeep Singh of ASCB, and Kapil Sharma of Uttar Pradesh finished on the podium.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:17 IST
Next Story

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 scorecards releasing today; how to download

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close