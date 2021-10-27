Army Chief Gen Naravane to be Reviewing Officer of NDA’s passing out parade

THE CHIEF of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade of the 141th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which will be held on October 29 and will mark the completion of the three years of rigorous training at the academy for the passing cadets.

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy which based at Khadakwasla in Pune to continue with the one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

This will be the fourth occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade is being held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be held with strict COVID appropriate norms in place. General Naravane, himself alumnus of 56th course of the academy, will review the parade, address the passing out cadets and give awards to the outstanding cadets from the course.

The Passing Out Parade for the Autumn Term courses, which generally takes place around the end of November every year, is being conducted a month in advance.

General Naravane along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria are all batmates from the 56th course of the academy.