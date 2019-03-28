Army chief seeks regular exercises with African nations to ‘foster friendship, learn from each other’

HIGHLIGHTING the similar histories and present relations between African nations and India, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday pushed for regular joint military exercises and defence industrial ties between India and African countries.

Gen Rawat was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the first Africa-India Field Training Exercise, AFINDEX-19, which ended with a Validation Exercise and a closing parade at the Foreign Training Node in Aundh Military Station in the city. Contingents from 17 African countries, and from the Indian Army, participated in the exercise that focused on Humanitarian Mine Assistance and UN Peacekeeping Operations.

The 17 participating nations were Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The Indian contingent was represented by Maratha Light Infantry’s Jangi Paltan.

In his address at the concluding parade, Gen Rawat said, “The strong political affinity between India and Africa stems from a shared struggle against colonial yoke. Post-colonial India and Africa have risen rapidly amidst the international community, becoming the harbingers of a luminous tomorrow. India’s role in promoting world peace finds a synergistic partner in the commitment of the African nations, to reduce conflict in the African continent through collaborative peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate.”

He added, “It is heartening to note that AFINDEX-19 is culminating on a very positive note. It has provided an insight into the functional ethos of different nations of the African continent, understanding each other’s capabilities and bridging gaps, thereby enabling conduct of Humanitarian Mine Assistance and peacekeeping operations under the UN mandate. I would recommend that such an exercise be conducted on a regular basis to foster the spirit of friendship, hone military skills, capabilities and continue to learn from each other.”

Gen Rawat also highlighted the existing defence relations between India and African countries by saying, “As part of the defence cooperation, India has extended training to a large number of military officers from African countries in various institutions. India is one of the largest contributors to peacekeeping operations (PKOs) in Africa and has participated in nearly all the PKOs there and currently has sizable contingents in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.”

The concluding ceremony was attended by Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General S K Saini and many other senior military officers from India and the participating countries, along with their their defence attaches.

The Validation Exercise showcased various tactical drills which included protection of civilians from rebel groups, establishment of Standing Combat Deployment, convoy protection, patrolling aspects and neutralisation of Improvised Explosive Devices, which were practiced as part of the joint exercise for the past 10 days.

Gen Rawat pushes for defence-industrial ties

The concluding ceremony was followed by an equipment display organised by the the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). As many as 11 categories of indigenously-developed defence related equipments, made by agencies such as Ordnance Factories, Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO), as well as private sector companies and start-ups, were displayed.

Speaking about the display, Gen Rawat said, “The equipment display that you witnessed was a humble attempt to showcase the emerging Indian defence industry and the commitment to produce world-class military hardware at affordable costs. The defence industry is keen to support the African nations in acquiring latest military hardware aimed at capacity enhancement in tune with the emerging trends.”