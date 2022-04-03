Pune: Army organises adventure trek to mark 351st anniversary of Sinhagad Fort conquest, 75 years of Independence

The Southern Command and Indrani Balan Foundation organised an adventure trek from Rajgad Fort to Sinhagad Fort on Saturday to commemmorate 75 years of Independence and the 351st anniversary of the conquest of Sinhagad Fort. The run was organised with technical support from the National Education Foundation.

The Tanaji Run was organised as a trek with no competitive backdrop. The run was flagged off from Rajgad Fort by Major General Inderjeet Singh, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area and Punit Balan, president of Indrani Balan Foundation.

The trek followed the same route taken by Maratha warriors to attack and conquer Sinhagad Fort on February 4, 1670. The 20 km route covered by participants was challenging with a gradient of up to 60 degrees at places. The participants completed the trek within four hours. The trek culminated near Tanaji statue in the Sinhagad Fort.

In a concluding ceremony, the participants were felicitated by Lieutenant General JS Nain, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command. In his address, the Army Commander complimented all participants for successfully completing the trek and emphasised on the importance of physical fitness among soldiers as well as civilians.

Of the total 351 participants, 151 were civilian athletes and 200 were from the Armed Forces. A display of weapons and pipe band was also organised at Sinhagad Fort.