Armed with masks, soaps, Pune youth reaches out to policemen, daily wage earners in wake of lockdown

In the wake of COVID-19, a group of youngsters from Pune has decided to reach out to those sections of the society which have been hit hardest in the ongoing lockdown. Under the banner of National Youth Union, these volunteers have a taken to distributing masks, hand soaps and gloves to daily wage earners, as well as policemen.

Adnan Shaikh, one of the founders of the organisation, said the lockdown has resulted in daily wage earners losing their livelihoods. Personal hygiene, including masks and frequent hand washing, has proven to be a luxury for many, he said. Frontline workers like police and fire brigade personnel are more at risk, he adds.

For the last four days, Shaikh and his team, which includes Arijit Biswas, William Anthony, Aquib Shaikh, Siddharth Pardeshi, Sajeeda Shaikh and others, have been been meeting people in the slums of Pashan, Baner, NIBM, Undri and Kondhwa.

“In the last four days, we have met more than 10,000 people and distributed masks and paper soaps to the slum dwellers,” Shaikh said. At some slums, the volunteers were told that people were using detergents and soap to wash their hands. Absence of masks has compelled people to use clothes or handkerchiefs, and the volunteers’ gifts were thus welcomed.

The reactions of police and fire brigade officials was similar when they were handed gloves and other such material. “They are the first in the life of defence in implementing this lockdown. At times, they don’t have enough personal protection gear,” Shaikh said. During the course of distribution, the team ensured they themselves had masks on and maintained social distance.

In the next phase, volunteers have decided to take up food distribution to police officers on duty, as well as grains to the needy. “We will be meeting the district collector in this regard and seek his permission to undertake this,” he said.

