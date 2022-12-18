Armed robbers attack elderly couple leading to husband’s death, Pune rural police arrest 3 men

The Pune rural police have arrested three men for a brutal attack on an elderly couple in an armed robbery at their house in Indapur taluka of Pune last week.

Dayaram Narayan Kaniche, 70, succumbed to his injuries while his wife Janabai, 65, was also critically injured, the police said.

Kaniche and Janabai were alone at their house in the Khorochi village of Indapur taluka, around 140 km from Pune city, when the accused broke into it in the early hours of December 13. Initial probe suggested that armed robbers attacked the husband and wife with metal rods and wooden sticks, and fled with the valuables in the house including the cash and gold ornaments.

The couple were admitted to a hospital in the nearby Akluj town in the Solapur district by their neighbours. Officials said the family members of the couple live in Solapur. Teams from the Indapur police station and the local crime branch of Pune rural police launched a joint probe.

Dayaram, who had sustained very severe head injuries, died during treatment. With the help of analysis of technical leads and information obtained from local sources, the police zeroed in on a man identified as Tushar Dadasaheb Chavan (22), a resident of Malshiras in Solapur. On December 16 and 17, the police arrested three suspects, including Chavan and his two accomplices — Rohan Shivaji Jadhav (19) and Nitin Bajrag Jadhav (27), both residents of Indapur.

Senior Inspector Pradeep Suryavanshi, in-charge of Indapur Police station, said, “The probe suggests that the suspects decided to strike the house as they found out that the couple was living alone and also got to know the couple to get a large sum of money from the sale of a piece of land. The suspects had been surveilling the couple for the last three months.”