Armed men go on rampage, damage vehicles in Mohammedwadi: Police

An offence in this case was lodged at Wanavdi police station. Police have launched a search for suspects.

A group of armed men went on a rampage and damaged about nine vehicles parked in Tarawade Vasti in Mohammadwadi area in the early hours of Saturday.

An offence in this case was lodged at Wanavdi police station. Police have launched a search for suspects.

Police said persons armed with sharp weapons threatened local residents and attacked vehicles parked on the road, damaging four auto-rickshaws, two tempos, two cars and two motorcycles during the incident.

Santosh Londhe, a resident of Mohammadwadi, lodged the FIR in this case.

Police suspect the role of persons associated with the gang led by criminal Girish alias Sunny Hivale in this incident.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Pune City Police had recently invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Hivale and his six gang members booked in an attempt to murder case lodged at Wanavdi police station.

Police said Hivale and his aides were involved in serious crimes like attempt to murder, robbery, extortion and illegal possession of sharp weapons.