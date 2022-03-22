Armed Forces need to be ready for action at very short notice: Lt Gen Nain

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, addressed an MCCIA seminar as the chief guest on Monday. The event was attended by top brass of the Headquarters Southern Command and members of the Army’s Regional Technology Node.

Apart from interaction between various stakeholders, the event also hosted a display of indigenously produced defence products.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Commander stressed on the urgent need to shift towards indigenisation of defence production, especially in light of recent global events.

Lt Gen Nain said the Armed Forces need to be ready to undertake operations at very short notice and that conventional warfare should be supplemented by contemporary technology such as nanotechnology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, unmanned and robotic systems, among others. He stressed that indigenisation would help resolve our security needs and project the nation as a producer of weapon systems.

He said the rules of doing business have been simplified and the government has taken various initiatives to introduce newer regulations to assist industry, fast track research and development and procurement procedures.