Union Minister Munda calls for just, equitable development of all

The Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Tuesday said that India’s vision is to promote a “universal sense of oneness and work together to create a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation where no one remains behind”.

Addressing the plenary session of the first meeting of G20 working group on ‘Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion’ at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata, Munda stressed on the necessity of just and equitable development of all, a release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

Addressing a gathering of more than 1,800 students from various corners of the state, the Union Minister said that the country is striving for a human-centric globalisation, where no one is left behind.

Munda said the process of financial inclusion paves the way for currency management, which enhances the saving potential, leading to social security and ensuring quality life. He urged the students to have financial literacy in the proper way so that they are not misled by anyone.

Hosting the G20 Summit is a historic opportunity for India, being the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, the PIB release quoted him saying.

Earlier, addressing the G20 working group meeting in the presence of delegates from other G20 nations and senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India, Munda said that India has rich ancient sustainable traditions to nudge consumers and markets to adopt environment-conscious practices.

Mentioning the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and focusing on the brighter sides of women empowerment, Munda said it is time for the world to reorient the focus from women development to women-led development.

The seminar was organised to sensitise students on the importance of financial literacy and to enhance their understanding of the basic tenets of financial well-being, said a release. RBI regional director R Kesavan spoke on three important aspects of financial literacy and the equitable distribution of money among all sections of society.