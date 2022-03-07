ARIES Nainital to train students in observational astronomy this summer

Practical sessions and demonstrations involving photometry, spectrometry and polarimetry will feature during the training.

Postgraduates in physics and astronomy have an opportunity to get skilled in observational astronomy this summer. The Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Nainital is organising a ten-day training school on the subject for postgraduates of the 2021 batch and final year MSc students in physics or astronomy.