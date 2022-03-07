ARIES Nainital to train students in observational astronomy this summer

Updated: March 7, 2022 2:43:16 pm
Postgraduates in physics and astronomy have an opportunity to get skilled in observational astronomy this summer. The Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) in Nainital is organising a ten-day training school on the subject for postgraduates of the 2021 batch and final year MSc students in physics or astronomy.
ARIES operates the 3.6m Devasthal Optical Telescope, the largest optical telescope in India.
The ARIES Training School in Observational Astronomy (ATSOA 2022) will host 30 students as part of the initiative from May 16 to 27. The training sessions will cover topics like optical data analysing techniques, star formation and evolution, galactic and extragalactic astronomy, telescopes and more. Practical sessions and demonstrations involving photometry, spectrometry and polarimetry will feature during the training.
