ARI to hold year-long platinum jubilee celebrations starting this week

Starting this week, the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) will commence its year-long platinum jubilee celebrations.

An autonomous institute operating under the Department of Science and Technology since October 5, 1946 as the Maharashtra Association for the Cultivation of Science (MACS), the institute was given its present name in 1992 in honour of its founder director, professor SP Agharkar.

ARI primarily performs research in bioenergy, developmental biology, genetics and plant breeding, biodiversity and paleobiology and nanobioscience. The institute’s scientists have invented several high-yielding seed varieties of wheat, grapes and others that are now cultivated in the country. The institute is home to a centre of excellence where advanced research on wheat is undertaken.

To mark the occasion, the institute will host a webinar series starting with a lecture on ‘specialisation and division of labour in cells’ by Sunil Laxman, iStem, Bengaluru on February 10. There will be science outreach activities for school and college students. To popularise its vast collection of fossils, the ARI will share weekly informative posts.