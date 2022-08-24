Areas in Rajasthan, MP receive record rainfall in 24 hours

Some areas along eastern Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received record rainfall of 300mm in 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded in Rajasthan was 392 per cent above normal and this excess is also because it is not a heavy rainfall receiving state and the normals are very low for August.

The presence of a depression, which on Tuesday morning weakened into a well-marked low pressure system, over west Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan was attributed for causing widespread rainfall resulting in deluge over these regions since the past two days. In addition, the monsoon trough on the day passed through this system aiding in an active monsoon over this region.

The data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that Pratapgarh and Arnod in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district recorded 340mm and 260mm rainfall respectively on Tuesday. Many areas in Jalawar district like Dug (290mm), Pirawa (260mm) and Bakanal (230mm) too recorded heavy rainfall spells.

Zirapur (290mm), Alot (280mm), Narsinghgarh (250mm), Bhopal (182mm) were some of the day’s wettest areas in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, the state recorded 245 per cent surplus rainfall whereas it has, so far, received about 30 per cent or 920.1mm.

According to the Met department, the rainfall intensity over both these states will reduce significantly from Wednesday. However, districts along western Rajasthan will receive widespread rainfall. Rain spells are likely to occur over Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Over the rest of India, the IMD has said that rainfall will increase over Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and will remain so till August 26.

The all-India rainfall since June 1 has been 699.4mm which is 9 per cent above the seasonal average.