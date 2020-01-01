Area under dense forest declines, improvement in tree cover

ISFR is a biennial report published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to assess the forest and tree resources of the country. (File) ISFR is a biennial report published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to assess the forest and tree resources of the country. (File)

The forest cover in Maharashtra has seen a marginal increase of 95.56 sq km or 0.19 per cent, compared to the forest cover recorded in 2017, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) released on Monday.

ISFR is a biennial report published by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) to assess the forest and tree resources of the country. The exercise was started in 1987 and a total of 16 assessments have been completed so far. But the state’s tree cover, which estimates the presence of trees outside forest areas, has seen encouraging improvement.

According to the report, ‘very dense forests’ and ‘moderately dense forests’ in Maharashtra have actually seen a decline of 95 sq km, but with an increase in the ‘open forest’ category by 191 sq km, the cumulative forest cover has increased by 95.56 sq km.

‘Dense forests’ are defined as those where the tree canopy density is 70 per cent or above; ‘moderately dense forests’ have been defined as areas with tree canopy density between 40 to 70 per cent and ‘open forest area’ is when the canopy density is between 10 to 40 per cent.

Tree cover in Maharashtra, which accounts for trees found outside the forest areas, has seen a significant improvement. ‘Tree cover’ estimates trees occurring in patches of less than one hectare and may include trees in village woodlots, homesteads, horticultural orchards of less than 1 hectare size and those along roads, bunds and canals. As per the report, the tree cover of Maharashtra has increased by 975 sq km compared to the previous assessment in 2017. The total tree cover in the state now stands at 10,086 sq km.venka

