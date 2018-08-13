Are Rohingya a threat? New book seeks to answer

“It is a fact that Rohingyas are a persecuted minority, but they are a threat to Indian security and the Indian government’s first priority must be the safety and security of Indian citizens,” says the author. (Reuters) “It is a fact that Rohingyas are a persecuted minority, but they are a threat to Indian security and the Indian government’s first priority must be the safety and security of Indian citizens,” says the author. (Reuters)

A Pune-based writer, Akshay Jog, has written a book, ‘Why Rohingya Should Be Deported’, which was released on Sunday at the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Auditorium on Karve Road.

Ever since the Rohingya refugee crisis started, there has been a vast difference of opinion among Indians on how to handle the issue. One side says refugees should not be deported and there should be a humanitarian approach to this issue, and the other side says refugee inflow must be monitored more carefully so that only genuine refugees enter, while illegal immigrants should be deported.

“It is a fact that Rohingyas are a persecuted minority, but they are a threat to Indian security and the Indian government’s first priority must be the safety and security of Indian citizens,” says Jog.

Jog says he understands there will be criticism about his views, but his only motive is national security. He says, “For my book, you have to think in a national perspective. Not by any religious or political perspective. My only motive is to prioritise national security and priority must be given to Indians.” The book is published in both English and Marathi.

The chief guest at the event was Shrinivas Sovani, an ex-IAS officer.

