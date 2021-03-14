Koregaon Park Art Exhibition: Architecture inspires this Delhi-based artist’s work

Dust from construction sites, travel from the old to the new and, like a fugitive, floats everywhere

Earlier this month, Delhi-based artist M Pravat walked among the greenery of Koregaon Park, where his exhibition was being held at the new Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery, and was impressed by the way trees formed a part of the city’s architectural landscape. “I saw trees everywhere, and they gave Pune a comforting and intimate character,” he says. “I would like to come back, stay longer and see more of the buildings and trees,” he adds.

Architecture is a muse for Pravat’s artistic imagination, fuelling his large-scale, heavy works as well as small studies that he created during the pandemic. Way back in 2012, he had brought 7,000 bricks into his studio and tried to develop perspectives on buildings as if he were an architect. The title of the current show, Fugitive Dust, is inspired by the dust that is raised from the relentless construction activity in Delhi and never settles. “The dust travel from the old to the new and, like a fugitive, floats everywhere,” says the artist.

Sculptural installations, paintings, drawings, collage works and prints form the show curated by Dubai-based Sabih Ahmed. “Viewership is an important part of my work. I am trying to accumulate a lot in a certain space like tiny particles floating around,” he says. When a person starts viewing the work from a particular point, that’s where their journey starts and, as they step closer and closer to the work, they see the details ingrained in it. When they move away, they will see something else. “You may see the work itself moving,” says Pravat. The exhibition comprises art that Pravat has created from 2016 to 2021.

Pravat grew up in Kolkata and went to MS University, Baroda, for his graduation and post-graduation in painting. When he moved to Delhi, he was doing a lot of large-scale photo realistic paintings but the Capital gave him a “different feel”. He started painting interior spaces and gradually developed his architecture-inspired form. These works have travelled to venues across the world, from Colombo and Dubai to New York and Zurich. The exhibition at Vida Heydari Contemporary gallery gives a glimpse into the workings of Pravat’s mind through works that “where blue-prints, maps, architecture and geological land mass collapse into one another”.

The exhibition will be held till May 2