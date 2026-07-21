Archie comics reintroduces Scarlet Saltee, inspires conversations on autism and inclusion

The comic books will be on the shelves of books stores in the US in August this year and soon in India.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneJul 21, 2026 09:22 PM IST
Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India.Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India. (Express Photo)
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As CEO of Archie comics, Nancy Silberkleit saw the power of graphic literature to help open conversations on difficult topics. Then she introduced an ‘autistic character’ in the form of Scarlet Saltee. This half-Filipino autistic student in the Archie comics universe alongside iconic characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and others has this year been officially reintroduced and has a new story to tell.

The re-introduction of Scarlet as an autistic teen this year by Archie comics reinforces their commitment to inclusive and socially relevant storytelling. According to Silberkleit, although Scarlet has appeared in earlier stories, the character is being reimagined with an emphasis on neurodiversity. “Scarlet’s character has been introduced to help society understand autistic behaviours and find ways where she can connect and be accepted. In the latest Purrfect Parade story, Scarlet is demonstrating how she manages Stimming (sensory overload),” Silberkleit told The Indian Express.

Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India. Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India. (Express Photo)

This new Archie comic story is gently pushing conversations on different topics in the Purrfect Parade story that will be in an Archie Digest called Archie Halloween Special digest. The comic books will be on the shelves of books stores in the US in August this year and soon in India, she added.

Silberkleit, who is presently co-CEO at Archie comics, was an Art teacher at a public school in NJ that had a small programme for children with autism. “Helping children progress is what a teacher does daily and when I engaged with those who were on the autism spectrum there were several heartfelt moments,” she recalled. She remembered how one autistic student had told her that others were not being nice. “Then I was proud of the student who was able to identify bad behaviour and had sought help,” she said, adding that she decided to use the power of comic art to create awareness and promote inclusion.

“Stimming is widely recognised as a natural and important coping mechanism for individuals on the autism spectrum or with ADHD, where everyone engages in some form of self-stimulation,” Silberkleit said. She explained that stimming refers to the repetition of physical movements, sounds, words or movement of objects.

Purrfect Parade’s story not only taps into autism but also care for pets and shines a light on a special Halloween parade in Rutland Vermont that was inspired by a comic writer decades ago. “All of that was in my mind for a new Scarlet story. Scriptwriter Alan R Brook’s talent was able to get these points into the Purrfect Parade and Colleen Doran’s pencils gave us a lot to talk about,” Silberkleit recalled.

Also Read | Meet Archie and Gang: History of the all-American comic book, now a Netflix film

New Delhi-based colouring artist Dheeraj Kumar Mishra and Amal Desai, who did the lettering, were part of the project. Mishra told The Indian Express that his role was not only to make the artwork visually appealing but also to support the storytelling through colour. “Working on Scarlet’s story was especially meaningful. Scarlet is a character who experiences autism and the story approaches this subject with sensitivity, empathy, and respect. As a colorist, I wanted the colours to complement her emotional journey and help communicate the mood of each scene while never taking attention away from the story itself. It was important that the visuals supported the themes of understanding, inclusion, and acceptance,” Mishra said.

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For Desai, it was a wonderful opportunity particularly as the cause that Silberkleit was advocating for is crucial. “Given the audience for this story, my goal on these pages was to maximise legibility while taking up as little space as possible,” he said, adding that designing a crossword puzzle following the story was also a delightful change of pace.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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