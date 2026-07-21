Archie comics reintroduces Scarlet Saltee, inspires conversations on autism and inclusion

As CEO of Archie comics, Nancy Silberkleit saw the power of graphic literature to help open conversations on difficult topics. Then she introduced an ‘autistic character’ in the form of Scarlet Saltee. This half-Filipino autistic student in the Archie comics universe alongside iconic characters Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and others has this year been officially reintroduced and has a new story to tell.

The re-introduction of Scarlet as an autistic teen this year by Archie comics reinforces their commitment to inclusive and socially relevant storytelling. According to Silberkleit, although Scarlet has appeared in earlier stories, the character is being reimagined with an emphasis on neurodiversity. “Scarlet’s character has been introduced to help society understand autistic behaviours and find ways where she can connect and be accepted. In the latest Purrfect Parade story, Scarlet is demonstrating how she manages Stimming (sensory overload),” Silberkleit told The Indian Express.

Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India. (Express Photo) Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics when she was in India. (Express Photo)

This new Archie comic story is gently pushing conversations on different topics in the Purrfect Parade story that will be in an Archie Digest called Archie Halloween Special digest. The comic books will be on the shelves of books stores in the US in August this year and soon in India, she added.

Silberkleit, who is presently co-CEO at Archie comics, was an Art teacher at a public school in NJ that had a small programme for children with autism. “Helping children progress is what a teacher does daily and when I engaged with those who were on the autism spectrum there were several heartfelt moments,” she recalled. She remembered how one autistic student had told her that others were not being nice. “Then I was proud of the student who was able to identify bad behaviour and had sought help,” she said, adding that she decided to use the power of comic art to create awareness and promote inclusion.

“Stimming is widely recognised as a natural and important coping mechanism for individuals on the autism spectrum or with ADHD, where everyone engages in some form of self-stimulation,” Silberkleit said. She explained that stimming refers to the repetition of physical movements, sounds, words or movement of objects.

Purrfect Parade’s story not only taps into autism but also care for pets and shines a light on a special Halloween parade in Rutland Vermont that was inspired by a comic writer decades ago. “All of that was in my mind for a new Scarlet story. Scriptwriter Alan R Brook’s talent was able to get these points into the Purrfect Parade and Colleen Doran’s pencils gave us a lot to talk about,” Silberkleit recalled.

New Delhi-based colouring artist Dheeraj Kumar Mishra and Amal Desai, who did the lettering, were part of the project. Mishra told The Indian Express that his role was not only to make the artwork visually appealing but also to support the storytelling through colour. “Working on Scarlet’s story was especially meaningful. Scarlet is a character who experiences autism and the story approaches this subject with sensitivity, empathy, and respect. As a colorist, I wanted the colours to complement her emotional journey and help communicate the mood of each scene while never taking attention away from the story itself. It was important that the visuals supported the themes of understanding, inclusion, and acceptance,” Mishra said.

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For Desai, it was a wonderful opportunity particularly as the cause that Silberkleit was advocating for is crucial. “Given the audience for this story, my goal on these pages was to maximise legibility while taking up as little space as possible,” he said, adding that designing a crossword puzzle following the story was also a delightful change of pace.