Arbhaat Short Film Club makes space for independent cinema in Pune

Written by Sameer Anasingaraju

In a darkened screening area at Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan in Sangamwadi, a group of film enthusiasts watched stories unfold in a format that often struggles to find space in mainstream cinema. From the nostalgia of childhood pen fights to questions of caste and identity, the five short films screened at the 11th edition of the Arbhaat Short Film Club offered a glimpse into the range of stories filmmakers are telling outside conventional commercial cinema.

The two-day event was held on October 17 at The Box 2 in Karvenagar, and on October 18 at Goethe-Institut. Organised by filmmaker Umesh Kulkarni, founder of the club, the showcase brought together award-winning and internationally recognised films, followed by conversations with filmmakers and the audience.

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Kulkarni studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and recalls how his own short films travelled to festivals in Berlin, South Korea and others. Those experiences helped him recognise the value of short films as a distinct form of filmmaking, one that he felt audiences in India were not sufficiently exposed to. “Short films are fascinating. We don’t know much about them in India,” he says, explaining why he started the club around 15 years ago.

He believes short films deserve to be seen not merely as stepping stones towards feature films, but as a format in their own right. The form allows experienced artists to experiment with unusual subjects, visual styles and storytelling techniques without commercial expectations. “They are very artistic,” he says. “People make short films to express themselves and not to make money.”

He also sees film clubs as essential to building a wider culture of film appreciation. “You watch films and discuss them, so there is a trade of ideas,” Kulkarni says. Arbhaat’s screenings are held across Pune and have also reached Nashik and Parbhani, with the club generally presenting five films every month.

The selection reflected that diversity. Obur, directed by Faraz Ali, was recognised for best script at the 72nd National Film Awards. Alok Rajwade’s Naam Kya Hain Tumhara? explored questions of identity and marginalisation. Oscar nominated Lavatory Lovestory, an animated short, was also part of the programme, alongside Sainath Ganuwad’s Zadavar Korleli Gosht (A Story Carved on a Tree), which won best film at the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival. The fifth film, Pen Fight Club, was directed by Nikhil Sreekumar.

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For Rajwade, Naam Kya Hain Tumhara? centres on a girl from Uttar Pradesh who belongs to a lower caste, placing her at the intersection of two marginalised identities. The story led him to reflect on how experiences of marginalisation do not automatically make people sensitive to the struggles of other communities. He also drew on the influence of B.R. Ambedkar’s writings. The film was shot in black and white to keep the focus on the protagonist’s struggle rather than on the contrast of colours.

Pen Fight Club drew on a familiar childhood pastime. Cinematographer Aneesh Ajay says the team was surprised by how readily the children connected with the game, which they had thought might have been forgotten by the younger generation. “Pen fights are nostalgic. No one had made anything like this before,” he says.

Aspiring filmmaker Ameya Raje, 38, who discovered the screening through a WhatsApp group, particularly enjoyed Pen Fight Club, comparing its style to the films of Edgar Wright.

For Kulkarni, such responses underline why the club needs to continue beyond a two-day event. By bringing audiences into contact with films they might not otherwise encounter, and creating room for conversations around them, Arbhaat seeks to build a lasting place for independent cinema in the city.

(Sameer Anasingaraju is an intern with The Indian Express)