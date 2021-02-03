ARAI ties up with AIM-Niti Aayog to boost start-up ecosystem in mobility sector

Dr Reji Mathai, director, ARAI, said, “ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lend its expertise and equipment to nurture start-ups working in the mobility segment". (Express photo)

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), a research, development, testing and certification body for the automotive sector in India, is stepping forward to boost the start-up ecosystem in the mobility sector. It has signed a statement of intent (SOI) with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)-NITI Aayog for this purpose.

Dr Reji Mathai, director, ARAI, said, “ARAI will use its TechNovuus platform and lend its expertise and equipment to nurture start-ups working in the mobility segment. Start-ups being incubated under the AIM and associated with any of its programmes shall be provided with necessary help to transform their ideas into reality.”

“Special attention will be given to evaluate the usability and the commercial feasibility of the concept. The partnership will help start-ups for industry connect, business-to-business innovations, provide technical guidance and hand-holding for technology realisation,” he added.

“ARAI will also offer special engagement models for testing and validation services to start-ups under this joint initiative”, said NB Dhande, senior deputy director and business head of ARAI.

Ujjwala Karle, general manager at ARAI and coordinator of the joint initiative, said, “We will collaborate under the Atal New India Challenge (ANIC) for the deployment of the technologies identified as challenges/ problem statements by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. We shall jointly work to foster technology for social benefit such as road safety, mobility and automotive components, eventually generating a compendium of good practices… in mobility and automotive components.”

Start-ups may connect with the platform in its first phase till February 15, 2021, at aim@technovuus.araiindia.com.

