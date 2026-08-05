Pune couple accused of cheating investors of crores of rupees deported from UAE

Avinash Rathod and his wife Vishakha Rathod are accused of cheating a large number of investors between March 2018 and 2023. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Pune city police have detained two fugitives wanted in the multi-crore-rupee APS Wealth Ventures fraud case after they were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) within the span of two weeks.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it secured the deportation of Avinash Rathod and his wife Vishakha Rathod in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, the central agency obtained Interpol red corner notices against the couple after they fled the country following the launch of an investigation by the police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in May-June 2023.