April begins with moderate heat and clean air over Pune

April for Pune has begun with relatively clean air and moderate intensity heat. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded remaining close to 100, the SAFAR data indicated. This range of AQI value suggests less polluted air and is termed ‘Satisfactory’ in scientific terms.

On Thursday, the city recorded a hot and dry day with temperature day remaining within the normal range.

Shivajinagar recorded 36.6 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 38.2 degrees on Thursday.

On Friday, clear sky conditions are forecast which will allow good surface hearing.

According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, the city’s maximum temperature would be 38 degrees and the minimum temperature would hover around 17 degrees.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 02, 2021

Pune city – 101 – Moderate

(Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune)

