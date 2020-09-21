Pune: Appoint super-specialist doctors at CoEP jumbo facility, says Rajesh Tope

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who is in charge of the jumbo facility, said the PMC will soon start running the facility at its full capacity.(Representational Photo)

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday directed the Pune administration to appoint super-specialist doctors at the jumbo facility on CoEP ground so that co-morbid patients can recive proper treatment and the facility can start all its operations at full capacity.

Tope visited the jumbo facility on Monday to review its operations and held discussions with senior officers of the Pune Municipal Corporation. He said, “A heart specialist, kidney specialist and other super-specialist doctors should be appointed at the jumbo facility for treatment of co-morbid Covid-19 patients. All the beds should be made available for treatment. It should be ensured that a senior doctor is on duty in the night to help reduce the mortality rate.”

The health minister said there should be an independent squad for management of plasma collection, to meet emergency demand for critical patients. He also urged local residents to connect to government helplines for Covid-related issues.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal, who is in charge of the jumbo facility, said the PMC will soon start running the facility at its full capacity. The PMC has also appointed civic staff round-the-clock at private hospitals in the city that are treating Covid-19 patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd