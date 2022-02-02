Apply online for EWS quota seats in Maharashtra schools from February 16

Last year, many schools refused to participate in the quota admission process due to the delay in receiving reimbursements for EWS admissions.

Parents waiting to apply for economically weaker section (EWS) quota seats under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in Maharashtra will now be able to fill in the forms online from February 16, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

As per the earlier schedule released by the education department, the registration process for schools was to end on January 27 and the EWS quota forms could be furnished online from February 1. However, due to a delay in the registration process, which has now been extended up to February 10, the date for applying online for admission has been postponed.

A detailed schedule for admissions would be available to parents on the RTE admission website, said Gaikwad.

The registration process was delayed as many officials of the education department as well as school managements contracted Covid-19 in the past few weeks.

Recently a circular was issued by the primary education directorate setting a deadline of September 30 to complete EWS admissions. For the past two years, admissions to EWS seats have been dragging on till January, and with barely two months to go for the academic year to end, students are being admitted into schools.

Observing that such delays in admissions are not only causing problems in schools but also causing severe academic losses to students, Dinkar Temkar, director of primary education, last week asked schools and education officials to strictly follow the admission schedules.