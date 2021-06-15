Applications open for SPPU admissions, online entrance exam in mid-July

Candidates wishing to study in various undergraduate, postgraduate, and certificate/diploma courses at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will have to appear for an online entrance exam (OEE), forms for which are now available on the website until July 10th. The forms can be filled on the website campus.unipune.ac.in with a regular fee of Rs 500 for general category students or Rs 350 for reserved category until July 4th or with a late fee of Rs 750 until July 10th. The exam would be conducted in online proctored mode.

While the detailed schedule is not made public, officials said that the OEE is expected to be held after July 15th. A campus common entrance platform has been created to give information on the OEE and its format, it can be accessed at https://campus.unipune.ac.in/CCEP.

According to a notification published on the website, the syllabus of the entrance exam is available on the webpage of the respective department. The exam would be of 100 marks divided into two sections, of which 20 marks questions would be based on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension while 80 marks would be based on subject-specific questions.

There is a negative marking for every wrong answer, one-third of allotted marks for the particular question would be deducted. The merit list would be prepared based on a total score of the A+B section. In case of a tie, subject-wise questions i.e. Section B score would be considered and in case of a further tie, marks in the qualifying examination would be considered.

The notification states that students have to keep their documents ready including those of previous qualifying exams. However since Class XII exams have been cancelled across boards, students need not panic in absence of mark sheets. “Right now we haven’t made any documents mandatory, only photo and signature. By the time merit list is declared, students are expected to get their marksheets by respective boards, and even if not, some formula will be declared like marks in Class IX or similar measure,” said Uttam Chavan, deputy registrar, admissions, SPPU.