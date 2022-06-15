Application process to begin today for SPPU admissions

Written by Vrinda Rawal

THE application process for undergraduate, diploma and post-graduate courses is set to begin at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) from Wednesday,

There are 2,500 seats for various courses at the university and nearly 30,000 applications are expected for the same. The admission process is carried out through entrance examinations whose dates are yet to be declared but they are expected to take place next month.

Interested candidates can fill application forms online after registering on the Campus Common Entrance Exam Platform (CCEP), a portal created for the purpose, between June 15 and June 17. A notice regarding the application form and the entrance exam will be available on the platform on June 15 from 3pm onwards.

“Once the admission department has scrutinised the applications, hall tickets and other details will be sent to the candidates by email,” said Sanjeev Sonawanale, pro vice chancellor, SPPU.

Meanwhile, private universities have also begun the admission process. Pre-eminent Education and Research Association (PERA), a group of fourteen universities including MIT-WPU, DY Patil International University, conducts its own common entrance test, called the PERA CET. Applications for the second round of PERA-CET will close on June 26.