Application deadline for Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Fellowship extended

The applications will be examined and presented in April and interviews with the jury will be held in May, after which results will be announced in June. (Representational)

The deadline for application to the national level ‘Dr A P J Kalam Young Research Fellowship’ offered by the TERRE Policy Centre has been extended and students will be able to fill the online application till January 31, 2021. The scholarship is offered to encourage and nurture the creativity of researchers in the age group of 18 to 25.

Dr Vinita Apte, founder president of the institute, said that till date, at least 400 applications have been received by the Centre and with the extension the numbers are expected to increase.

The applications will be examined and presented in April and interviews with the jury will be held in May, after which results will be announced in June. The five best students will receive Rs 25,000 and a certificate.