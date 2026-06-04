Application by driver’s mother in Porsche crash: Prosecution opposes plea for blood reports of victims, calls it ‘roving and fishing inquiry

The 52-year-old father of another minor co-passenger, was also arrested earlier for giving his own blood sample to be swapped with his son. Among these 10 accused, except Ghatkamble, all have been granted bail by the Supreme Court at various times.

DAYS after the mother of the accused driver in Porsche crash, accused of blood sample tampering, sought blood and viscera analysis reports of the victims Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, the prosecution has opposed the demand calling it a “roving and fishing inquiry”. The prosecution has argued that at the stage of framing of charge, the accused is not entitled to seek documents the prosecution has not relied upon.

The application was filed by the driver’s mother, who is in her early 50s, in the third week of May, at the time when the court is set to frame charges against the 10 accused including her who have been booked for criminal conspiracy, forgery, bribery and destruction of evidence in connection to the alleged cover-up and tampering of blood samples which took place at Sassoon General Hospital in the hours following the accident. The mother’s application stated, “The matter is currently posted for order as to framing of charge. Unless and until there is compliance of mandate under section 207 of CrPC, the entire trial of the accused will vitiate. Therefore, the accused by filing this application prays that this honourable court may direct the investigation agency to supply the conclusive forensic analysis of the blood reports and viscera of the victims to the accused before passing orders for framing of charge.”