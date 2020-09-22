App developed in Pune to help monitor the spread of Covid-19

The main objective of the app is to track study participants on a daily basis to know whether the person has any symptom suggestive of Covid-19, or a drug side-effect. (Representational)

To monitor and restrict the spread of coronavirus disease, a mobile app called Covid Kavach has been developed in Pune under the aegis of the Ministry of AYUSH and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The app was designed and developed by Dimakh Consultants, for which the organisation was awarded the Engineering Excellence Award at the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) recently.

The app was developed by Dimakh Sahasrabuddhe, chairman and CEO of Dimakh Consultants. Covid Kavach, which is being used in the ongoing Ayush-CSIR Covid drug trial study, was conceptualised by Dr Arvind Chopra, director of the Centre for Rhuematic Diseases, Pune, and his team.

The main objective of the app is to track study participants on a daily basis to know whether the person has any symptom suggestive of Covid-19, or a drug side-effect. It addresses seven core questions regarding this and permits daily contact between the study participant and study investigator.

“Covid Kavach should be considered a contribution towards India’s fight against Covid-19,” Dr Arvind Chopra said. “It can be used for the surveillance of Covid-19, which will improve compliance to study medication and lead to early diagnosis and (getting) any necessary treatment. The participant will only be identified by a unique code and no other personal details will be captured by the programme, thus ensuring total confidentiality. The app has been suitably designed to extract analytics to study participant flow…”

While the app has been developed for an ayurvedic research project, it can be used in any clinical research project concerning Covid-19, or even for any other kind of lung or airway infections.

According to Sahasrabuddhe, it was a challenge for the team to meet the needs of doctors and medical staff, and to make an app which was user-friendly. “Unlike other apps, the most important aspect of Covdi Kavach is to ensure 100 per cent privacy of each participant, as the communication is done only between the patient and the doctor…We have now entered phase II of the trial of the app, where predictive analysis will be done with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence to trigger alerts,” he said.

