APEDA, DICCI hold event on development of SC/ST enterprises

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) and the National SC/ST Hub together organised an awareness programme on the role of APEDA for the development of SC/ST enterprises on Tuesday in Pune.

Milind Kamble, founder chairman, DICCI, said APEDA and DICCI joined hands to impart knowledge about the potential of food processing and agriculture industry to the SC/ST and provide assistance to aspiring young entrepreneurs looking to set foot in this industry.

“This programme aims at spreading awareness among people about policies and opportunities in this sector,” he said.