Anything can happen in Maharashtra politics in next two months: Raosaheb Danve

EVEN as Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday said anything can happen in Maharashtra politics in the next two months, creating a stir in political circles, the NCP, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), said the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress will very soon form the government again. The Shiv Sena (UBT) also said collapse of the state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was a certainty after November 29.

While the BJP and Shinde-led Sena leaders have been maintaining that their government will last the next two and half years term, Danve’s comment is the first made by a leader from the ruling party.

Stating that “no one knows what will happen in the next two months,” Danve, speaking at a gathering in Kannad town of Aurangabad district late Monday evening, said, “No one had predicted the fall of the MVA government after being in the saddle for two and half years. But such a ‘magic’ happened that the government fell overnight. If this is the kind of politics that is going on in Maharashtra, then no one can predict what will happen in next two months.”

Reacting to Danve’s remarks, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Danve sometimes speaks the truth… He has not said anything new. It is clear that he also knows the truth that we have been repeatedly saying. The case of the disqualification of 16 MLAs who defected along with Shinde is in the Supreme Court. By month-end, the Supreme Court will decide the fate of the MLAs and we are sure after that the Shinde-Fadnavis government will fall. We have been saying that this government is illegal and unconstitutional.”

The NCP went a step further and claimed that not only the government will fall, but the MVA will be back in power. “On November 29, the Supreme Court will decide the fate of the government. In all likelihood, the government will fall after the 16 MLAs including the chief minister are disqualified… After the incumbent government falls, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) will form the government with rest of the 32 MLAs coming back to the Shiv Sena,” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapasi said.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Danve’s statement shows how the BJP-Shinde Sena has made fun of the people of Maharashtra. This government only took oath and never worked for the people. It’s fall is certain and Danve is speaking nothing new.”

The BJP, however, downplayed Danve’s statement. “We currently have a strength of 164 MLAs. We are in touch with 20-25 more MLAs from the Opposition. Soon our number will go up to at least 184…,” said state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.