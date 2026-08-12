How a Delhi woman turned cyber abuse trauma into award-winning artwork

Anukriti S has won recognition for ‘The Tree That Never Slept’ in a global gallery exploring digital life and youth experiences.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
6 min readPuneAug 12, 2026 04:10 PM IST
Anukriti S artwork award Being Online global digital art galleryAnukriti S said the branches in her artwork represent the constant demand to stay online, to explain, defend, and survive even as the violence continues to multiply. (Photo: Special arrangement)
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At 16, Delhi-based Anukriti S faced severe harassment after a photo of hers was maliciously circulated by a senior at school. The incident left a deep impact: she was withdrawn, isolated, and reluctant to step outside her house. Over time, Anukriti turned to art and writing to express thoughts she found difficult to speak about. More than a decade later, life has come full circle, with her artwork ‘The Tree That Never Slept’ winning an award.

Anukriti’s artwork was among the top three winners featured in Being Online, a new global digital art gallery created by non-profit global consortium Digital Transformations for Health Lab (DTH‑Lab) in collaboration with the Global Mental Health Action Network (GMHAN).

Launched on August 12, International Youth Day, the gallery showcases 41 artworks by young people under 30 from 21 countries, offering a visual exploration of what it means to grow up, connect, and express oneself in an increasingly digital world.

“I came across the call on LinkedIn for artwork for the Being Online initiative and immediately thought of this piece, which I had made almost three years ago on a particularly difficult day. When I found out I had won, I cried. For 13 years, this incident had made me cry from trauma and shame. This was the first time I cried about it with joy. It felt like a circle had closed,” Anukriti said.

The artist, who said she was systematically failed by institutions meant to protect her, said the opportunity to participate and engage with Being Online felt different. “People want to hear what actually happened from me and with me. We want to talk about what we need to do differently for young people in the future,” Anukriti said.

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‘Body disappears, network remains’

Anukriti’s artwork began with one image, a moment meant to stay private, but the phone does not remain singular; it grows branches. “What starts as connection becomes circulation. The image moves, forwarded, saved, duplicated, until it no longer belongs to a person but to a system. The body at the centre disappears, but the network remains,” Anukriti told The Indian Express.

The youngster refers to this image-based abuse and how her work reflected technology-facilitated gendered violence not through intent, but through design. “Harm spreads faster than accountability. The branches represent the constant demand to stay online, to explain, defend, survive; while the violence continues to multiply. Logging off does not ensure safety when memory, screenshots and servers do not forget,” she said.

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For this youngster in her late 20s, the story is no longer about one phone. “It is a map of how intimacy becomes infrastructure and how gendered bodies are made endlessly shareable using the internet,” she reflects.

Passionate about using creativity to drive social change, she recalled that she first wrote publicly about her experience in Youth Ki Awaaz in 2018 under an alias. “This call was the first time I saw an opportunity to address the online experiences of young people ever, and I instantly gravitated towards it,” adds Anukriti, who now works at a non‑profit focused on reproductive rights.

Next on the cards is building a survivor support network and pushing for stronger school responses to technology‑facilitated image abuse, recognition in policy, and the creation of a dedicated mental health toolkit, developed with the help of experts.

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Digital environments important for health

“Their experiences are essential to informing healthier, safer and more inclusive digital environments. This aligns closely with WHO’s work on the digital determinants of health,” Dr Natasha Azzopardi-Muscat, Director of the Division of Health Systems at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said. Such initiatives reinforce the importance of listening to young people, she added.

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The gallery forms part of DTH-LAB’s work to understand and address the impact of digital environments on young people’s emotional, mental, physical and social well-being. It also reflects the International Youth Day 2026 theme—Different Contexts, Common Aspirations—showing how young people’s experiences vary across countries and communities while sharing many common concerns, hopes and challenges.

Aferdita Bytyqi, Executive Director of DTH-Lab, said that since the Lancet and Financial Times Commission on Governing Health Futures 2030, they have argued that policymakers and technology companies must listen to young people’s lived experiences and recognise digital environments as important settings for health.

“Being Online creates a lasting visual record of those experiences and offers valuable insights that can inform more youth-centred policies and healthier digital environments,” Bytyqi said. The two other winners are Funny Faces by Ada H from the United Kingdom and Captivity by Eyob Tadesse from Ethiopia.

International judging panel

The gallery was selected by an international panel with expertise in health, youth engagement, digital transformations, and the arts. The panel assessed submissions against impact, artistic value, originality, and conceptual strength. The jury also found it important that the winning artworks were grounded in young people’s lived experience and did not reinforce simplistic stereotypes that portray young people’s experiences with digital environments as either entirely positive or negative.

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Cassie Redlich, Technical Officer at WHO Regional Office for Europe; Marija Manojlovic, Executive Director of Safe Online, a leading global fund dedicated to the wellbeing, safety and protection of children in the digital world; illustrator Ipsita Divedi; professor Deborah Lupton, University of New South Wales; Zane Muwanguzi, GMHAN; and DTH-Lab Regional Youth Champion alumnus Lorenzo Sablay were among the panel members.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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