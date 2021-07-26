Antibody for Covid-19 curb, treatment: Biocon Biologics partners with Adagio Therapeutics

With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is likely to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for Covid-19. (File)

Biocon Biologics Ltd., a fully integrated biosimilars company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., announced today that US-based Adagio Therapeutics has granted an exclusive licence to Biocon Biologics to manufacture and commercialise an antibody treatment based on ADG20 for India and select emerging markets.

ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its variants, as well as future variants that may emerge.

Even with emergency use authorisations for vaccines and antibody-based therapies, there remains a significant need for medications to treat and prevent Covid-19 infection. Initial data indicate that ADG20, Adagio’s lead clinical development candidate, could provide both rapid and durable protection against Covid-19 for up to one year, an official statement issued on Monday said.

With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is likely to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for Covid-19.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said: “We are very proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for people affected by SARS-CoV-2. Vaccines alone will not protect and make the world safer. Biologic therapies that arrest the virus in its path of devastation are a necessity for sustainable protection and safety.”