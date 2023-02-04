Anti-tobacco drive: 22 held, gutkha worth Rs 3 lakh seized: Cops

The Pune City Police has arrested 22 people among the total 32 booked during a major search operation against illegal stocking and sale of banned tobacco products, and seized gutkha worth Rs 3 lakh from the possession of the accused.

The raids were carried out on Thursday at different locations, including shops, godowns and other such places falling under the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police.

FIRs were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, among others at 18 police stations, said officials. Further investigation is underway.