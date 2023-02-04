scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Anti-tobacco drive: 22 held, gutkha worth Rs 3 lakh seized: Cops

The raids were carried out on Thursday at different locations, including shops, godowns and other such places falling under the jurisdiction of the Pune City Police.

Further investigation is underway.

The Pune City Police has arrested 22 people among the total 32 booked during a major search operation against illegal stocking and sale of banned tobacco products, and seized gutkha worth Rs 3 lakh from the possession of the accused.

FIRs were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, among others at 18 police stations, said officials.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 00:57 IST
‘One minister handling work of 6 districts, Cabinet expansion should take place immediately’

