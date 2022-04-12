Anti-tank guided missile HELINA successfully flight-tested again: DRDO

The anti-tank guided missile HELINA, which is the helicopter-based version of the Nag missile, was tested again on Tuesday in the northern high-altitude regions of the country after its successful test on Monday in the desert region of Pokhran.

The test was part of ongoing user validation trials of the third-generation ‘fire and forget’ class missiles developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

A video of the missile being fired from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was tweeted by the DRDO on Tuesday.

The DRDO said the HELINA missile system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour. It has been developed for integration with choppers in both the Indian Army and the Air Force.

The missile can engage targets both in direct-hit mode as well as in top-attack mode. In the latter, the missile is required to climb sharply after launch and travel at a certain altitude before plunging down on top of the target. In the direct-hit mode, the missile travels at a lower altitude, directly striking the target.